‘Nothing untoward found’ as three-day policing operation in Dungiven comes to an end

A three-day proactive policing operation in Dungiven concluded on Monday night, with officers confirming that “nothing untoward has been found”.

The public were warned not to touch anything suspicious in the Feeny Road/Killunaught Road area of the Co Londonderry town on Friday morning, as police began conducting a number of enquiries into a report of suspicious activity in the vicinity.

Inspector Armour said: "Police had been conducting a number of enquiries in the area following a report of suspicious activity last week.

“A number of roads had been closed during this time.

“I can now confirm that the operation has ended, and nothing untoward has been found.

“I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience and understanding.

“I would also continue to appeal to anyone who may noticed any suspicious activity in the area, or who may have any information which could assist us, to contact 101, and quote reference number 1747 of 10/03/22.”

A report can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via www.psni.police.uk/makeareport or you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/.