‘Nothing untoward’ found during PSNI Lough Neagh drugs patrol

Police launched a land and water operation on Thursday.

The PSNI launched an anti-drugs operation on Lough Neagh this week

‘Nothing untoward’ was found during a planned water operation on Lough Neagh to pursue ‘drug-related criminality’, the PSNI have said.

Police in Mid Ulster were on boat patrol on Lough Neagh alongside the Tactical Support Group (TSG) on Thursday March 30.

The operation was also backed by land operations in the Ardboe and Washing Bay areas of Co Tyrone.

Inspector Alison Johnstone said: “The patrols, carried out by Torrent Neighbourhood Policing Team with the help of TSG colleagues, were part of a planned operation to prevent and pursue drug-related criminality.

“I can report that nothing untoward was found. And I’m also keen to assure local people that we remain totally committed to tackling the illegal movement and supply of drugs, whether via land or water.”

The searches are in keeping with Operation Dealbreaker, which is the Police Service’s organisational commitment to address the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland.

Inspector Johnstone continued: “Drug supply and demand, and the inevitable fallout, is a vicious cycle that we need to collectively break. We all have a part to play. If you have information, or concerns, about the illegal supply of drugs please contact us on 101.”

Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org