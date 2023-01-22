Nothing untoward found in Co Tyrone hotel evacuated after security threat

A security alert at a four-star hotel and spa resort in Co Tyrone resulted in nothing untoward being found, police have confirmed.

Corick House in Clogher was evacuated on Saturday afternoon following a security threat.

It has since reopened following the incident, and staff apologised for the “interruption to regular services” via social media.

“Following a security threat, we have followed evacuation procedures as advised by the PSNI,” a spokesperson said.

“The Hotel has now re-opened and we appreciate your patience. Thank you.”

Inspector Long said: “Police attended the premises following a report of two suspicious devices being left in the area at approximately 1.50pm.

“A thorough search of the area was carried out and the hotel was temporarily evacuated as a precautionary measure.

“Nothing untoward was found and the hotel was re-opened. We would like to thank the guests and staff for their patience and co-operation while we worked to ensure the area was safe.

“Our enquiries are ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference number 942 of 21/01/23.”