‘Nothing untoward found’ in security alert outside Londonderry primary school

Police say ‘nothing untoward’ has been found during a search in the Richill Park area of Derry on Friday afternoon.

Superintendent Clive Beatty said: "The security alert in the Waterside is over. Nothing untoward was found during a search of the area.

"Both Richill Park and the local primary school have re-opened.

"Thank you to everyone impacted as we conducted our enquiries and worked to ensure the safety of the area."

The incident was branded “disgusting” by SDLP leader Colum Eastwood.

Mr Eastwood said: "This is disgusting. Putting children’s lives at risk and disrupting important learning - and for what? The entire community is united against this repulsive action.

"Those responsible need to stop now.”

Gary Middleton, DUP MLA for the Foyle area, said Lisnagelvin Primary School had been evacuated with pupils taken to Kilfennan Presbyterian Church.

The area is also near the Waterside police station.