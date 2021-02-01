Novel idea: Ezra (6) puts finishing touches to book

While many children may be content to do their school work remotely and torture their work-at-home parents, there are a few who use the time on their hands to feed their imaginations.

And one young Co Down boy has channelled his energy into creating words and pictures.

Ezra Gault, who had his seventh birthday on Monday and is a pupil at Waringstown Primary School, took to writing his own books when lockdown first kicked in. And now he's branched out into comics, much to the amazement of his parents.

Dad and mum Martin and Norma have been delighted to let their son create to his heart's content.

"It all came from attaching an online video from Diary of a Wimpy Kid creator, Jeff Kinney," said Martin.

"Ezra had been writing his stories but wanted to start drawing along with them. So he watched a how to draw video and started creating his own characters and storylines from there.

"His first one was Diary of an Awesome Cool Kid. We've even noticed his ideas coming into the school work he's producing.

"Now he's branched out into new characters," said Martin, a primary school teacher.

"He loves the Dogman books by Dav Pilkey and is working on a new collection called The Advenchures of Dog Boy stories.

"It keeps him entertained for hours.

"It's feeding his imagination and helping his writing skills improve."

Ezra's parents have now managed to pull his work together into print format as something to keep for years to come.

"We wanted to keep it all for him," said Martin.

"He even asked about translating his work into foreign languages and get them all printed in hardback! In future years when people ask him what he did in lockdown he can pull out his own books and show them."