‘Now we’re sucking diesel’: New Enniskillen mural featuring Line of Duty star Adrian Dunbar unveiled

The new mural of Ted Hastings painted by artist Karl Fenton Photo: Experience Enniskillen

A new mural celebrating one of television’s most celebrated characters of recent years has been unveiled in Enniskillen on Thursday.

He’s one of the town’s best known exports thanks to his critically acclaimed role in BBC’s Line of Duty as Superintendent Ted Hastings.

Now 63-year-old Adrian Dunbar is a permanent fixture in the town thanks to the new mural featuring him in the guise of arguably his most famous character, alongside one of his much-loved catchphrases.

Situated at the back of Charlie’s Bar on Church Lane in the town, the stunning artwork painted by artist Karl Fenton of Fenz Art features a monochrome head and shoulders image of Superintendent Hastings along with his popular saying: "Now we're suckin' diesel".

Writing on the Experience Enniskillen Facebook page, the group said: “Jesus, Mary, Joseph and the wee donkey!

“We are delighted to reveal our latest mural, this one at the back of Charlie's Bar with Enniskillen's favourite son Adrian Dunbar the star on the wall! What would Superintendent Ted Hastings say about that!”

Local people in the area expressed their delight at the new mural on social media with Jill Weir claiming Dunbar should be “given the freedom of the town.”

Anna Marie Hassard added: “Is this our version of a Banksy? Great piece.”

Others described the artwork as “fantastic” and “class”.

It’s not the first mural in Northern Ireland celebrating the much loved character, with his iconic “I didn't come up the Lagan in a bubble” quote featuring in a mural located on Kent Street, near the Sunflower Bar in Belfast – later painted over with graffiti.

Also known for his work in the theatre and appearing on the big screen in the likes of My Left Foot and The Crying Game, Dunbar has played Ted Hastings in Line of Duty since 2012.

During that time the show has been inundated with awards, including individual success for Dunbar at the TV Choice Awards in 2019 with the Best Actor prize and a nomination for Best Drama Performance in 2021’s National Television Awards (NTAs).

He recently sparked speculation on social media after suggesting the hit show could return for a seventh series after a speech made during the NTAs.

Dunbar gave the speech after the BBC drama received the Special Recognition award at the star-studded event at London's O2 Arena.

Upon receiving the award, Dunbar said: "Who knows, we might be back.”