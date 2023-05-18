NUJ confirms BBC Northern Ireland strike to go ahead on council election results day

The National Union of Journalists has confirmed strike action from over 200 members within BBC Northern Ireland will go ahead on Friday, affecting the broadcaster’s coverage of the local election results.

Last week, the union confirmed BBC members would take industrial action.

The move had been agreed by staff opposed to proposed cuts to jobs and programmes which included the reduction of BBC Radio Foyle’s breakfast programme.

The north-west’s flagship morning show was axed last month and replaced with a half-hour news programme. The move faced protests including a town hall-style meeting, and gatherings outside the station’s Derry headquarters with signs reading ‘Save Radio Foyle’.

The NUJ said the corporation's bid to save £2.3 million had resulted in 36 posts being cut, with the prospect of other job losses.

Coverage of Northern Ireland’s local election results will be affected by the action. The first results are due on Friday with the counting expected to continue into Saturday.

It remains to be seen if BBC Northern Ireland’s coverage of the results on Saturday will be affected.

The NUJ has said its members “want to resolve the dispute” and are available for “meaningful negotiations with management”.

“Over 200 journalists will be on pickets tomorrow, voting with their feet against the BBC’s plans that threaten their jobs and profession,” said Paul Siegert, national broadcasting organiser.

"The public have rallied behind members, recognising this strike is about defending services journalists are committed to protecting.”

Assistant general secretary Seamus Dooley said the union has been engaged in comprehensive negotiations but “sufficient progress” has not been made.

“The decision to strike on such a significant news day has not been taken lightly and reflects frustration on the part of NUJ members,” he said.

"They want to report the news rather than make their own headlines, it is regrettable that they find themselves in this situation. We assure viewers, listeners and readers that the priority of the NUJ is the maintenance of public service broadcasting and that commitment informs this dispute.”

Both the SDLP and People Before Profit have said they will not engage with the broadcaster on Friday to show solitary with the members striking.

"From the outset, the SDLP has warned that these cuts will have a devastating impact on local news coverage, particularly in Derry and the North West, and that they do not have the support of BBC staff or local people,” said Mr Eastwood.

People Before Profit’s MLA Gerry Carroll said: “We will never cross a picket line. Therefore, our election candidates and activists will not engage with the BBC while its staff are on strike. We would urge the BBC to urgently reverse these cuts and to reconsider its so-called restructuring plans.”