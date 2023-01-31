NUJ members vote in favour of strike action over cuts at BBC NI

Members of the National Union of Journalists (NUJ) at BBC Northern Ireland have voted decisively in favour of potential strike action over planned cuts to jobs and programmes.

In a consultative ballot, 89% voted for strike action and 95% for action short of strike on a 77% turnout.

But, a formal ballot of NUJ members would have to be held before any industrial action could commence.

BBC NI is planning to close 36 posts in an attempt to make £2.3m of savings and invest more money in online services.

It said it hoped "the majority" of post closures would be achieved through voluntary redundancy.

But eight news staff are at risk of redundancy in BBC Radio Foyle as the Breakfast Show and hourly news bulletins are set to be cut under the plans.

In Belfast, 28 jobs (5%) could be lost from a workforce of around 600 and eight (27%) at Foyle.

Politicians and past managers at the station have made it clear this would “decimate” a workforce of around 30.

The BBC Director General Tim Davie recently said that the cuts to programming and jobs at Radio Foyle were a "painful saving".

At the same Westminster meeting he spoke about the importance of “decentralisation” and “we’re not disproportionately impacting certain communities, certain areas as we go through the changes”.

In January 2022, the then Culture Secretary Nadine Dorries froze the BBC licence fee at £159 for two years.

As a whole, the BBC has said it has to make £500m in annual savings.

Paul Siegert, NUJ national broadcasting organiser, said: “There is real anger about the BBC’s plans for local radio which will result in 5.7 million people getting a much-reduced service.

“It will completely undermine the BBC’s public service remit and take the ‘local’ out of local radio.”

He added: “The union has made it plain that it supports the BBC’s expansion of digital, but believes it can be done without destroying local radio.”

A BBC spokesperson said conversations with affected BBC staff and the trade unions are ongoing.