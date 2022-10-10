NUJ says attempted blocking of journalist at DUP event could have set ‘dangerous precedent’

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has said the attempt at preventing a freelance journalist from covering the DUP conference could “have set a dangerous precedent” if allowed.

On Saturday, Amanda Ferguson tweeted she had been prevented from entering the conference at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Belfast, due to her attendance at the Ireland’s Future event in Dublin last weekend.

She also said her views on abortion were also given as a factor for her non-permitted entry, despite displaying full press credentials and previously applying to attend the event as a member of the press.

“I’m working for Reuters news agency and LBC News today,” she tweeted. “(DUP) Press officer John Robinson has said I won’t be allowed into the conference because I was at the Ireland’s Future conference. I was at the conference as a journalist, a paid interviewer.”

Ms Ferguson, who has written for the Belfast Telegraph among other media outlets, chaired a panel at Ireland’s Future, which looked at the prospect of a united Ireland and featured speakers such as Sinn Fein President Mary Lou McDonald and actor James Nesbitt.

“Press officer commented on me being pro-choice, (and) questioned if I had ever covered prolife events. I explained I have routinely. He doesn’t seem to grasp I have different roles. One is a reporter. Another is providing commentary/analysis. I’m also event host, producer etc,” she continued.

She later tweeted saying she had eventually been permitted access to the event.

The NUJ, a UK and Ireland wide organisation representing journalists and broadcasters, issued a statement saying: “The attempt by the DUP to prevent NUJ member Amanda Ferguson from covering the party's conference at the weekend would have set a dangerous precedent if it succeeded.

“Amanda was informed that she was being refused entry because of her coverage of abortion and because she participated in an Ireland's Future event.

“This was an effort to deny accreditation to a renowned freelance journalist, just because some in the party did not like what she had written or because she attended an event to contribute to public debate.

"That is not acceptable if society is to maintain media freedom, which is essential in any democracy.

“Amanda is a distinguished reporter and commentator and writes for a number of high-profile national and international publishers.

"The NUJ fully supports her right, and the right of all journalists, to cover events - such as the DUP party conference - that are in the public interest.”

While the NUJ welcomes the decision to overturn the attempt to exclude her, it should not have happened in the first place and must not happen again”.

The DUP also issued a statement in which they said the party “reserves the right to decide who attends its events. No one has a right to access events”.

"It says a lot about some NUJ members that there is confusion over whether they are campaigners or journalists,” stated the party.

“The party asked our press office not to give accreditation to Amanda Ferguson in advance of the conference. Following a review on Saturday morning, a decision was taken to admit Amanda in her journalistic capacity.

“The party conference was watched by both media all over the world and in Northern Ireland through the live feed facility provided. Other full time NI journalists chose to watch the live feed rather than attend in person.

“The DUP will always uphold the freedom of the press. We were standing up for press freedom when others were threatening and shooting.”