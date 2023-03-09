NUJ to ballot members on industrial action following BBC Radio Foyle breakfast show changes

The National Union of Journalists will ballot its members on industrial action following the announcement BBC Radio Foyle’s breakfast programme will be cut to just 30 minutes.

On Thursday, BBC Northern Ireland announced a number of changes to the schedules both Radio Foyle and BBC Radio Ulster.

Radio Foyle will have its current two-hour morning programme cut down while it’s lunchtime news programme will also be cut.

The BBC has said hourly news bulletins will continue on the station. Vinny Hurrell and Cate Conway will lead a new drive-time programme on BBC Radio Ulster, with the changes set to take place from 24 April.

Read more Vinny Hurrell and Cate Conway to front new show following BBC Radio Ulster shake-up

Ten employees at BBC Radio Foyle remain at the risk of redundancy.

NUJ Assistant General Secretary Seamus Dooley praised the retention of hourly bulletins for the Londonderry based network, but said the union were “disappointed” at the changes to the morning show.

"As a result of the strong stand taken by the NUJ and the massive public support for BBC Radio Foyle across the Northwest region, we have succeeded in securing hourly radio bulletins and retaining the principle of a breakfast news programme on the station” he said.

"The NUJ had proposed a 1-hour Breakfast Show for a trial period but management has dug in on the idea of a 30 minute programme.

"Having entered into this process in good faith we were very disappointed with the hard-line position taken by management.

"We have now written to management and informed them that we dispute the matter and will have to move forward with a ballot for industrial action.”

In January, it was reported under proposals 28 (5%) jobs could be lost from a workforce of 600 in Belfast and eight (27%) at Foyle which would “decimate” a workforce of around 30.

A campaign was subsequently launched called “Save Radio Foyle” which saw protests at the radio station’s headquarters in Derry.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood also expressed his disappointment at the BBC’s announcements, but said efforts to ensure Radio Foyle is properly resourced would continue.

“Unfortunately, there will be significant disappointment across the region at the decisions announced today, particularly the shortening of the station’s popular breakfast show to just half an hour" he said.

“The loss of three-quarters of the show will be keenly felt by both listeners and the Radio Foyle staff who work so hard to bring people local news.”

In a statement to the BBC about the changes, BBC Northern Ireland interim director Adam Smyth said the changes "reflect our commitment to Foyle as a production centre for local and region-wide output".

"News will remain a core part of its work, focussing on stories and issues affecting BBC audiences across the whole of the north west."