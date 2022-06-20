Number of designated Union Flag days at government buildings in Northern Ireland could be slashed in half

Move is part of UK-wide plan to cut number of designated days

The number of days the union flag can fly from government buildings in Northern Ireland could be slashed in half.

A draft proposal is seeking to scrub seven of the 15 designated flag days from the calendar.

If passed it means the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge will no longer have their birthdays acknowledged on June 21 and January 9 respectively.

It would also see the marking of the Duke of York’s birthday permanently removed.

The Queen and Prince Charles would be the only royals to have the Union Flag flown over government buildings on birthdays under the plans, which would apply across the whole of the UK.

SDLP councillor Carl Whyte has welcomed the draft legislation.

“Given the controversy and seriousness of the allegations that have dogged Andrew for the last number of years I welcome the introduction of these regulations which will ensure there will be no further requirement to fly the Union flag from any government building on his birthday,” he said.

“The SDLP has repeatedly highlighted how wrong this gesture was and welcome that the issue has finally been clarified.

“While these regulations only apply to a specific number of government buildings, it was welcome that many councils and other organisations made their own decision not to fly the flag to mark Andrew’s birthday last year.

“Our elected bodies and civic groups have a responsibility to take a stand when important issues like this arise and it would have been unconscionable to fly any flag to commemorate the birthday of such a man."

Last year the SDLP successfully proposed that the Union flag should not be flown from Belfast City Hall to mark the birthday of Andrew, with the anniversary of the Battle of the Somme substituted in its place.

The birthdays of the Earl and Countess of Wessex and Princess Royal would also be snubbed under the proposal.

In addition, the Duchess of Cornwall’s birthday would also be removed from the list.

It would still fly on eight days — Her Majesty's Accession (February 6), Commonwealth Day (date varies), St Patrick's Day (March 17), the Queen’s birthday (April 21), Coronation Day (June 2), the Queen’s official birthday (date varies), Remembrance Day and Prince Charles’ birthday (November 14).