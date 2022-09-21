Number of NI teen mums falls to record low but age of brides and grooms soars compared to 1991

The age at which people are getting married and having children is getting higher in Northern Ireland, a report reveals.

The number of teen pregnancies has also hit an all-time low.

The figures, published by the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency’s (Nisra) Registrar General, show a sharp rise in babies being born out of marriage.

Today's report reveals the average age of brides and grooms rose from 26.5 to 33.4 and 28.6 to 35.4 respectively compared to 1991.

It also shows that 7,962 marriages were registered here last year, with over half of weddings taking place between July and September – perhaps reflecting the easing of Covid restrictions.

There were 396 same-sex marriages and 207 conversions from civil partnerships with July proving to be the most popular month for all nuptials.

August 28 was the busiest day for weddings with 107 couples tying the knot on that date.

“There were 37 civil partnerships registered in 2021 (down from 43 registered in 2020), three of which involved male partnerships, six involved female partnerships, but the majority, 28, were opposite-sex partnerships,” the report revealed.

“There were 2,040 divorces granted in 2021.

This was an increase on the previous year (1,507), but 30% lower than the peak number of 2,913 in 2007.

The number of teenage mothers fell to a record low of 474, accounting for 2.1% out of the total 22,071 births registered in 2021.

The continuing downward trend means the amount of teen mums is less than half of the number recorded a decade earlier and almost 75% less than 30 years ago.

Stock image

“The average age of first-time mums continued to rise, up from 25.5 years in 1991 to 29.2 years in 2021,” the report revealed.

“The average age of all mums similarly rose, from 27.9 years to 31.2 years over the last three decades.”

Just over 47% of all 22,071 babies born last year (11,340 males and 10,731 females) occurred outside of marriage or civil partnership.

That is a sharp rise compared to 19% three decades ago.

The rate of stillbirths rose from three out of 1,000 in 2020 to four out of 1,000 last year when the total was 89.

Meanwhile there were 17,558 deaths registered here which was slightly less than the 17,614 people who died in the previous year. However, it was 21% more than in 2001.

Cancer remains the leading cause of death accounting for just over 26% of all deaths and the most common cause for both sexes.

Circulatory illnesses such as heart and cerebrovascular disease were the second most common cause for men and women accounting for just over 21% of fatalities.

“Final figures show that, for the first time, Covid-19 overtook respiratory disease as the third most common cause of death, accounting for 10.5% (1,850) of all deaths registered in 2021 with over a third (36.5%) accounted for by people aged 85 or over,” the report states.

“Tragically, there were 237 registered deaths due to suicide (including deaths from self-inflicted injury and events of undetermined intent) in Northern Ireland in 2021, compared with 219 in 2020.

“Males accounted for three quarters of all deaths due to self-inflicted injury (176).”

The figures come as the government prepares to release the 2021 Census results which will shed more light on current trends among Northern Ireland’s population, which now stands at 1.903 million people.