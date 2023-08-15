Number of online grooming crimes reported to PSNI increases by 141% in five years

There were 198 cases of sexual communication with a child reported to the PSNI in 2022/23.

Almost 1,000 online grooming crimes have been reported to the PSNI in the last five years - marking an increase of 141% in that period.

It comes as child protection charity the NSPCC have urged tech companies and MPs to back the Online Safety Bill at Westminster following new research into the scale of online grooming.

In a Freedom of Information request by the NSPCC, the PSNI outlined that in 2017/18 it recorded 82 sexual communication with a child offences, but that jumped to 198 in 2022/23 – the highest on record.

From 2017/18, the number of offences recorded continued to rise.

In 2018/19, 127 cases were reported to the PSNI, 184 in 2019/20, 195 in 2020/21, and 197 in 2021/22.

In total, the PSNI received 983 reports of sexual communication with a child in the period 2017/18 to 2022/23.

Across the UK, more than 5,500 offences took place against primary school children, with under-12s making up a quarter of known victims, while more than a quarter of the offences (26%) took place on Snapchat.

The NSPCC said the number of offences and victims is likely to be far higher than those known to police.

Sophia, whose name has been change to protect her identity, was 15 when she was groomed by a man posing as a boy.

The 19-year-old, who was messaging the predator on social media, said he would have got angry if she didn’t reply quick enough or saying “exactly what he wanted to hear”.

“It felt strange, how he was being, so I tried breaking off the conversation with him on Yubo,” she said.

“He just found me on Instagram and moved to messaging me directly there.

“He had started asking for selfies of me, then asking me to take my clothes off and send photos. When he threatened me and started being angry, I was petrified. He used the images to control me.

“I wasn’t even allowed to use the toilet without his permission. I was afraid to tell anyone because of the photos and his threats.

“He threatened to share the images of me with friends and family he’d found through my social media if I stopped replying.”

The draft Online Safety Bill, which aims at ensuring social media platforms have systems and processes in place to deal with illegal and harmful content, will mean tech companies have a legal duty of care for young users.

It will give the regulator Ofcom powers to address significant abuse taking place in private messaging and require companies to put safeguards in place to identify and disrupt abuse in end-to-end encrypted environments.

Caroline Cunningham, NSPCC Northern Ireland’s Acting Policy and Public Affairs Manager, said: “Our children’s online safety is under increasing threat and this is profoundly worrying.

“We need our Government to prioritise this issue and ensure that the 2015 commissioned Online Safety Strategy and Action Plan continues to be fit for purpose.

“We also need to ensure that the Online Safety Bill progressing in Westminster is passed, to give children the protections they need to prevent abuse from happening in the first place.”