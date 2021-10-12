Number of payrolled employees in NI the highest on record, according to new figures

The number of payrolled employees in Northern Ireland is now higher than pre-Covid levels for the fourth consecutive month, according to figures published by the NI Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA).

The number of employees receiving pay through HMRC PAYE in NI in September 2021 was 765,600, an increase of 0.3% over the month and 4.0% over the year – this is the highest on record.

Earnings from the HMRC PAYE indicated that NI employees had a median monthly pay of £1,831 in September 2021, an increase of £7 (0.4%) over the month and an increase of £67 (3.8%) over the year.

Furlough came to an end on September 30, however, NISRA has said the number of proposed and confirmed redundancies in August and September were relatively low in keeping with the trend of the low number of confirmed redundancies since January 2021.

The large number of annual confirmed redundancies reflects the high level of redundancies at the end of 2020.

The NI Claimant Count decreased for the seventh consecutive month. In September 2021, the seasonally adjusted number of people on the claimant count was 47,900 (4.9% of the workforce), which is a decrease of 200 (0.5%) from the previous month’s revised figure.

The September claimant count is 25% below the recent peak in May 2020, and 57% higher than the pre-pandemic count in March 2020.

NISRA also said the lowest rolling 12-month total of proposed redundancies has been recorded since late 2019.

During September 2021, 130 redundancies were confirmed, taking the annual total to 4,730. This annual total was 63% higher than in the previous year (2,900).

Over the year from 1st October 2020 to 30th September 2021, 4,310 redundancies were proposed, 51% less than in the previous 12 months.

The latest NI seasonally adjusted unemployment rate for the period June-August 2021 was estimated from the Labour Force Survey at 4.1%. The unemployment rate increased by 0.5 percentage points (pps) over the quarter and increased by 0.5pps over the year.

The proportion of people aged 16 to 64 in work increased over the quarter by 0.8pps and was unchanged over the year at 71.1%. Neither the quarterly nor annual changes were statistically significant.

The economic inactivity rate decreased over the quarter by 1.3pps and over the year by 0.3pps to 25.8%. Neither the quarterly nor annual changes were statistically significant.

The total number of weekly hours worked in NI was estimated at 27.1million, an increase of 1.9% on the previous quarter and 7.9% on the equivalent period last year.

These labour market indicators continue to show improvements over the short-term, with increases in the employment rate and payrolled employees over the quarter, and decreases in the claimant count and the number of furloughed employees.

The majority of indicators - with the exception of payrolled employees - have not returned to pre-pandemic levels.

The latest HMRC payroll data show that, the number of payrolled employees was above pre-Covid levels for the fourth consecutive month and increased by 4.0% (29,100 employees) over the year.

Employee numbers for September are now at their highest level on record and are 1.6% above those recorded in March 2020 pre-COVID.

Provisional HMRC data show the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme supported approximately 29,700 jobs at the end of August continuing the downward trend seen throughout 2021.

The Labour Force Survey shows the total number of hours worked (June-August 2021) has increased by 7.9% over the year, reflecting the lower number of employed people who are temporarily away from work or working zero hours compared to one year earlier.

Compared to the pre-pandemic levels in December-February 2020 however, the total number of hours worked in June-August was 5.6% below and the employment rate was 1.4pps below.

The most recent economic inactivity rate and unemployment rates are above the pre-pandemic rates.