Number of referrals to PSNI data breach support group rises to more than 600 amid dissident threat

The Chief Constable has again said the organisation is “deeply sorry”.

Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) Chief Constable Simon Byrne (left) with Assistant Cheif Constable Chris Todd during a press conference after an emergency meeting of the Northern Ireland Policing Board at James House in Belfast, following a data breach.

The number of referrals to a group set up to support anyone affected by a series of PSNI data breaches has risen to more than 600, the force has said.

More than 10,000 officers and civilian staff have had their safety compromised after data – including their surnames, service numbers and the nature of their jobs – were mistakenly released following a Freedom of Information (FoI) request on Tuesday.

It was also revealed that the theft of documents containing details on more than 200 officers was among items stolen from a vehicle in the Co Antrim area on July 6.

On Thursday afternoon, Chief Constable Simon Byrne told the NI Policing Board that around 500 referrals had been made to a group set up by the PSNI to look at “real-time concerns about threat and risk”.

PSNI Chief Constable says he is not stepping down

That figure has now risen to more than 600 this evening.

"I do not underestimate the seriousness of this breach and the impact it will have on colleagues and their families. Their welfare and safety is my priority,” said Mr Byrne in a statement tonight.

"We have set up a dedicated group within the Police Service to support anyone affected by the data breach. To date we have received over 600 referrals. My priority as Chief Constable is to build the confidence and trust within the organisation, our partners and the general public.

Read more PSNI investigating claims dissidents in possession of data on 10,000 officers and staff

"An early worst case scenario which we considered following the data breach was that third parties might attempt to get this data to intimidate, corrupt or harm officers or staff.

"We have since become aware of dissident republican claims that they are in possession of data circulating on WhatsApp. I informed the Policing Board of this earlier today and we have taken immediate steps to inform our officers and staff.

"I, and the rest of the Service Executive Team, are deeply sorry for this unprecedented and industrial scale data breach. I want to reassure all officers and staff that I am committed to supporting everyone affected and ensuring that this never happens again.

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland will continue to work with partners to investigate the breaches and will update in due course the outcome of these.”

DUP MLA Trevor Clarke

DUP policing spokesperson Trevor Clarke said the information relayed at Thursday’s Policing Board meeting merely “scratched the surface” on the data leak.

"This breach was on an industrial scale, and we will likely not know the full extent of the impact for some time,” he said.

"From speaking with police officers, it is clear their foremost concern is for the safety of their loved ones. However there is also palpable anger that such an error could have occurred in the first place.

"I recognise that the Chief Constable has fronted up and apologised. However, among those directly affected inside and outside the organisation he will ultimately be judged on actions, not words. Trust has been eroded and must be restored.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne: “We are now aware that dissident republicans claim to be in possession of some this information”

"The PSNI needs to devise a clear plan to identify ongoing risks posed to individual officers due to the disclosure of this information. It is not enough to assess threats today or tomorrow when the nature of the data in the public domain – and potentially in the hands of terrorists – is such that officers may be jeopardised months, and even years, later.

Read more Law firm working with Police Federation on PSNI data breach compensation claims

"Today’s meeting provided limited answers and in truth we only scratched the surface. This will continue to be on the agenda until we get to the bottom of this issue.

"We are told that this disclosure was the result of human error by a junior member of staff. It would seem inconceivable that such sensitive data could be generated and published under the control of any one individual.

PSNI Chief Constable Simon Byrne addressing a meeting of the Policing Board on Thursday. Pic: Jonathan Porter/Press Eye

"Therefore we need to know why safeguards to prevent such a breach were either inadequate or ignored.

"I was disappointed that not all senior PSNI staff were present at today’s meeting. Many hundreds of thousands of pounds, if not millions, have been spent to overhaul the operation and administration of the PSNI and make it more efficient.

"Professionals from outside the police family were recruited specifically for this purpose. Therefore it is right and proper that when something goes wrong they too are subject to high levels of accountability.”

PSNI Data Breach: Officers left vulnerable due to ‘human error’

UUP Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt raised concerns the breach could hamper the PSNI’s intelligence operations.

"Another area of concern is the potential impact on the PSNI’s intelligence gathering, a network I imagine the PSNI is currently plugged into to establish the extent to which the dissident republican claim has substance,” he said.

“Informants will not be encouraged to pass on information on the likes of dissidents or criminal gangs posing as loyalists when they see the PSNI cannot secure data concerning their own. The extent to which this is significant will need to be monitored.”