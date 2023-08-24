Number of significant declassified NI files released is much smaller than in previous years

The declassified files are all available at the Public Record Office of Northern Ireland (PRONI) in Belfast’s Titanic Quarter

The files declassified today are smaller in number than previous years and involve the first extensive use of email.

The files mostly relate to the year 2000 and while email had been in use within government for several years, there is a marked acceleration of the new means of communication.

The files contain printouts of many emails, but it is likely that many electronic documents were never printed out and thus have been lost.

The volume of material this year is noticeably smaller, and the number of significant files is also smaller.

In the previous tranche of files released last December, some 512 files were fully opened. This time there are 420.

A further 180 files were subject to partial blacking out or removal of pages. Some 19 remain fully closed.

The physical files have a termination date no later than 2000 — that is, a file may have run for a few years, or even a few decades, but will only be released if it closed in 2000.

The exception is files that lag from years earlier. This time, there have been files as far back as the 1950s. The reasons for this are often unclear. Sometimes, amid the tens of thousands of government files, one is simply missed or misplaced and then suddenly found.

An individual file can be a few pages, but more usually each file involves at least a hundred pages and sometimes many hundreds of pages.

PRONI releases a list of the files which are fully closed. They include several files relating to Royal honours.

A Department of Development file from 1997 entitled “Phoenix Natural Gas Belfast Lough crossing pipeline from Tory town to Knocknagoney (includes 3 coloured folders)” has been shut until at least 2037 — with the reason given as the protection of national security.

A Department of the Environment file on submissions to ministers about the 1993 Sterling Report has been fully withheld until at least 2078, while another Department of the Environment file entitled “Travellers Equestrian Centre” has been fully withheld until 2084.

Files on abortion have been fully closed for even longer — until 2095.

A Department of Health and Social Services file from 1992-1993 on the Huston Report has been fully withheld until 2077.

However, many government files are not being released — and there’s no public list of those files.