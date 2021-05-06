Number on furlough drops below 100,000 in Northern Ireland

There are now 99,400 furloughed jobs in Northern Ireland - down from a recent high of 117,700.

The latest figures from HMRC reflect the recent moves to reopen the economy, with people in industries including hospitality and close contact services being taken off furlough to prepare for reopening.

Figures peaked at 117,700 in mid-January before falling to 99,400 at the end of March - the latest date for which stats are available.

The Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme (CJRS) runs until September.

The scheme pays up to 80% of an employee's salary, up to a maximum of £2,500 a month.

Newry, Mourne and Down and Causeway Coast and Glens had the highest take-up rates of the scheme at 15%.

In Northern Ireland and the West Midlands, the wholesale and retail sector had the highest number of employees on furlough at 28 February, followed by accommodation and food services.

Responding to the latest figures, Richard Ramsey, chief economist at Ulster Bank sounded a note of caution.

“Northern Ireland’s unemployment rate has been kept artificially low due to the arrival of the Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme last year,” he said.

“The second quarter should see a rapid descent in the number of employments furloughed with a progressive easing of lockdown restrictions at the end of April and again in late May.

“The reopening of non-essential retail and the hospitality sector is expected to lead to a similar fall in furloughed employment that occurred last August and September.

“Perhaps of more concern is the scale of furloughed employment within the manufacturing sector. This is arguably one of the least affected sectors from the various lockdown restrictions.

“Only 450 manufacturing jobs came off furlough in March relative to the previous month. That means a sizeable 9,560 jobs within manufacturing, or 1 in 9 of all jobs, are currently out of action.

“The concern is that a significant number of these jobs may be lost when the furlough scheme expires. That worry is not just confined to manufacturing but to other sectors too.

“The lifting of lockdown restrictions removes just one barrier to a return to employment for many of these furloughed jobs.

“However, the even bigger hurdle is will the businesses employing them still be viable?”