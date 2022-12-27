Nurse and mother-of-two has died following M1 Boxing Day crash as tributes paid: 'God took you too soon'

Imelda Quinn who passed away following Co Tyrone crash, pictured alongside her two children Credit: McAleer Bros. Funeral Directors Pomeroy

Tributes have been paid to mother-of-two and nurse Imelda Quinn who died following a crash on the M1 in Co Tyrone on Monday.

Ms Quinn, who was from the village of Galbally, died following the accident between junction 15 at Dungannon and junction 14 at Tamnamore on the motorway.

It is understood Ms Quinn turned 40-years-old on Christmas Day, before police confirmed she tragically died in hospital following the crash the next day.

A funeral notice for the woman said she was the “deeply loved” wife of Gavin, “most cherished mother” to Nina and Norah, “dearly beloved daughter” of Cormac and Anne, “cherished sister” of Fergal, Angela (Morgan) and Cormac Og and sister in-law of Mari, Colin and Seline.

Funeral arrangements are to be announced later, it confirmed.

Sinn Fein MLA Declan McAleer sent his condolences to Ms Quinn’s family.

"Absolutely awful news. Poor Imelda. Thoughts and prayers for her family at this desperately sad time,” he wrote on social media.

His party colleague Linda Dillon told BBC NI the family were “well-known” in the local area.

"It is just so sad, it is terrible news I can’t even imagine what this family are going through and leaving young children behind it is just terribly sad,” she said.

"I do know she is a nurse in a local hospital. I am sure those who had to respond to this incident may well have known her and again my thoughts are with those emergency services who had to respond.”

Family and friends also took to social media to pay tribute to the mum.

Neighbour Leona Morrow wrote: “Devastating news thinking of Gavin, Nina and Norah at this sad time as well as both families. You will be so sorely missed. Thanks for being such a great neighbour and friend.”

Julie Hazelton added: “Devastating news praying for Imelda’s husband, wee girls and her entire family. Such a lovely girl.”

Another person said: “Beautiful girl inside and out God took you far too soon. May you [Rest In Peace] Imelda.”

It has been confirmed by the PSNI the road between junction 15 and junction 14 has since reopened following the crash.

Sergeant Broderick from the Roads Policing Unit said: “Police received a report just before 1.30pm, that a blue Mercedes car had left the east-bound carriageway of the motorway, near the Stangmore junction. Emergency services attended but the woman sadly died later in hospital as a result of her injuries.

“We are appealing to anyone who was travelling on the M1 in the area of the Stangmore junction and witnessed the collision or anyone who may have dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 779 of 26/12/22.”

The tragedy comes following a separate crash in Co Tyrone which saw three killed, including a woman aged in her 80s, a male driver in his 20s and a woman aged in her 50s.

The incident happened shortly before 3.30pm on the Dungannon Road in Cookstown on Monday.

Another female in her 20s and four children were also injured in the collision and are being treated in hospital.