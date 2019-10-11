Nurse banned from roads for 10 years for repeat drink-driving

A woman who works as a sister at a Belfast sexual health clinic has been banned from the roads for 10 years for drink-driving

Ann Clements (53), of Willowtree Manor in Lurgan, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified, driving with excess alcohol, driving with no insurance, failing to report an accident and failing to provide a specimen on June 10 and 26.

Newry Magistrates' Court heard a report was made to the PSNI of the defendant driving a vehicle in the vicinity of Daisy Hill Gardens at 8pm on June 10.

Three vehicles were observed to have been damaged.

Clements, who was living in the area at the time, was located by police and detected as having a strong smell of alcohol.

Checks found that she was a disqualified driver.

The defendant was arrested and a test recorded 65mgs of alcohol in her breath - almost twice the legal limit.

During a police interview she said that she had drunk "two and a half bottles of wine" and that she was aware she was not permitted to drive.

On June 26 a witness reported Clements behind the wheel of a red Peugeot at approximately 5.50pm.

Officers attended the scene at Kiln Street in Newry and found the car parked with the engine running and the defendant beside it. She confirmed she was the owner and driver. Officers smelled alcohol and noticed her speech was slurred.

Clements failed four times to give a breath sample on the roadside. She was arrested and later gave a breath recording of 75mgs, over twice the legal limit.

During a police interview she admitted to the offences.

District Judge Eamonn King alluded to a previous drink driving sentence in May, of five months suspended for three years, for Clements.

A defence lawyer said his client had a "fall from grace" and was going through a difficult situation with her own "drastic" medical problems to deal with.

Alluding to the repeat nature of her offending, the magistrate highlighted the dangers of releasing Clements.

Sentencing in the matter was deferred for six months, with the driving disqualification taking immediate effect.

"If there is any suspicion of driving, it must be brought back to me immediately," said District Judge King.