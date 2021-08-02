Nurse left shaken up after ‘despicable’ carjacking as she finished her shift

Healthcare worker ordered out of vehicle by hooded thug in Belfast

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) last night hit out at a “despicable and cowardly” carjacking attack on a nurse at Belfast’s Mater Hospital.

As the nurse was leaving the hospital on Belfast’s Crumlin Road early on Saturday morning after finishing a night shift, a hooded thug wrenched opened the door of her red Mini Cooper car and ordered her out of the vehicle, which he then used to make his getaway.

The healthcare worker was not injured in the incident, but police said she had been badly shaken up by her ordeal.

Last night, RCN Northern Ireland acting director Rita Devlin hit out at the hijacker, saying: “This was a despicable and cowardly attack on a nurse who was simply going about her business providing care for patients and serving the public.

"The RCN has constantly raised with health service employers the importance of providing a safe car parking environment for all staff at all times.

"This is particularly important outside normal business hours.

"We recently wrote to the Belfast Trust on this issue but have not yet had a response.

"Our thoughts are with the victim and we hope that the perpetrators are identified and dealt with robustly as appropriate.

"Violence and aggression towards nurses and any health care staff must be strongly condemned and employers must be held accountable for fulfilling their obligations in this respect.”

PSNI Detective Sergeant Wilson appealed for information about the hijacking.

“We received a report that a man approached a woman who was in a parked car, a red Mini Cooper.

"This was at approximately 7.55am, and happened just as the woman was leaving work.

“The man, who was wearing a grey hooded top and grey bottoms, opened the car door and ordered the woman out. He then drove off in the direction of Annesley Street.

“The woman, while physically uninjured, has understandably been left shaken.

“This happened just before 8am, when people would have been out and about going about their business, and I am appealing to anyone with information, or who may have captured dash cam footage, to contact us on 101.”

SDLP councillor Paul McCusker condemned the attack.

“Some of the nursing staff who contacted me were telling me they don’t feel safe and often have to leave work together, this incident left them very distressed and upset,” Mr McCusker said.

“‘Our nursing staff have been keeping us all safe and working very hard throughout the pandemic, they certainly do not deserve to be treated like this and should feel safe going to and coming home from their workplace.”

A spokesperson for the Belfast Trust, also condemned the shocking attack.

“The safety of our staff is paramount and these kind of attacks are totally unacceptable,” the Trust spokesperson said.

There was a second carjacking in north Belfast yesterday afternoon, when a man was subjected to what police described as “a terrifying ordeal” when he was dragged from his car by two males in Hopewell Avenue in the Lower Shankill.

They made off in the direction of the Crumlin Road and the car was found burning in Denmark Street a short time later.

Two men have been arrested in connection with the incident.