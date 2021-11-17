Nurse reveals ‘war zone medicine’ in NI hospitals as system ‘crumbles’

A nurse has outlined what he described as a "war zone" in Northern Ireland hospitals where patients are placed in temporary beds with no facilities in a health and social care system that has now "crumbled".

In an interview with the BBC's Stephen Nolan radio programme, the nurse, who was named as Brian, said the public was not aware of what was going on in Northern Ireland hospitals, recounting an incident in recent weeks where he claimed a patient suffered a serious brain injury because they were deprived of oxygen for too long.

He said patients were being treated in conditions similar to “war zone medicine”.

"A patient had a seizure and during an epileptic seizure your main priority is to get oxygen on straight away because you're depriving the brain,” he said.

"That patient ended up with a hypoxic brain injury because oxygen wasn't applied at the right time. There was a delay of inserting an airway into that patient," he said.

The whistleblower said he fears for his loved ones and "everyone who has to seek medical care this winter".

Brian outlined what he described as the lack of dignity with patients lingering for too long in emergency departments with their health compromised and being forced on to "pop-up beds".

He described the pop-ups as space-saving measures to accommodate more patients on a ward. However, unlike proper beds there is no oxygen, suction points to clear airwaves or a bell to call a nurse if the patient is in pain.

He said in a typical ward of six beds, two more could be placed in the middle of the room.

"People are dying in corridors, people are dying with no family members with them. We can't facilitate the right care because we're putting lives in danger in pop-up beds," he said.

Hospital capacities have routinely exceeded 100% during the pandemic.

Brian said he had seen a capacity of 122%.

"[Patients are] asking others to let the nurse know because ‘I'm in pain’," he said.

"If I [saw] someone unresponsive lying in a pop-up and they have to implement a life support or assess the patient, I've no buzzer that would get me the crash team, get me the emergency medical team.

"These patients don't have buzzers at their bedside. It's basic emergency care. Those patients are sitting in their pop-up beds not connected with no oxygen around them.

“That's a delay in administering oxygen to them. That's detrimental to their heart, to their brain.”

He said on numerous times people had collapsed because they were in a pop-up bed.

He added: "We can't facilitate the right care. We're putting lives in danger. Antrim hospital is using this bad practice more than anywhere else. If they had their way, they'd be putting bunk beds in the middle of a bay."

He claimed such incidents were taking place on a daily basis with reports “ignored” by the trusts. He said common practice had “crumbled”.

Brian said the health of patients was deteriorating as they waited in A&E to get access to a ward.

"They're blue, you can see they're lacking oxygen. If you're gasping for air, you can't get air," he continued.

"Your patient deteriorates in front of your eyes until they get that oxygen - sometimes you can get them back, [sometimes] they become so depleted of oxygen it could become a terminal event. We're exposing them to every infection in that emergency department, including cancer patients. I've never seen anything like this."

He said people had died through a lack of oxygen when they should have survived.

"Health and Social Care NI has now crumbled, we are at crisis point, we're destroyed. I'm concerned for every individual who has to seek medical care this winter," he said.

The healthworker also claimed end-of-life care was also suffering.

"Our colleagues are saying tie the patients up, get the patients going because I need that room for another patient.

"It' just putting patients in a body bag, straight to the morgue - it's a conveyer belt with no compassion. We can't deliver person-centred care," he said.

He said he has told his doctor he is suffering post-traumatic stress disorder and at times “cried himself to sleep”.

When asked about next steps, he said: "There needs to be another lockdown."

In a statement issued jointly by the Belfast, Northern and Southern Trusts, a spokesperson said: "If any member of staff has any concerns about standards of care or treatment, they have a professional responsibility to raise them through the appropriate channels and we would strongly encourage them to do so.”

They said: “When a clinical decision to admit a patient to hospital is made and there is no available bed, those patients who require isolation will usually remain in a fully serviced cubicle in ED. However, not every patient who needs admission to hospital requires isolation and some patients may have to wait in a chair, bed or the waiting area, following an assessment of their condition. Our staff are working hard to support all our patients and we are truly sorry that any patient waits longer than we would want for a bed.

“No patient is managed within the ED without triage, a management plan and access to escalated care should they require it.

“Discharging patients at the moment is extremely challenging. We are continuing to experience immense pressure caused by an increased demand for urgent and emergency care, coupled with sustained high COVID-19 infections. This is extremely challenging for our staff and patients."