Nurse's anger after finding car vandalised following night shift at Belfast hospital

An exhausted nurse returned to her car after a 12-hour shift in a Belfast Hospital only to find her vehicle had been damaged by mindless vandals.

Maria Byrne, who works as a nurse at the Mater Hospital, had just finished a night shift at 8am on Saturday only to discover the windscreen on her Vauxhall Zafira had been smashed while parked overnight on Florence Place off the Crumlin Road.

"It is not nice, to be exhausted after a 12 hour shift looking after sick people to find your car has been vandalised," the 35-year-old nurse told the Belfast Telegraph.

"It has left me stranded, as I live in Lurgan. I finished at 8am and I am still waiting for the car to be fixed so I can go home.

"There is glass and everything inside the car. I don't know what has happened, but it looks like someone has hit the windscreen really hard with something. It is unbelievable."

Ms Byrne said she has four young children waiting for her to come home from work.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the PSNI on 101 quoting reference number 403 17/08/2019.