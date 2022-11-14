Nurses suffering from burnout in ‘broken’ health system, says RCN chief as Southern Trust hires 133 new international nurses

Rita Devlin said major incident at Antrim Area Hospital should ‘raise alarm bells’ for everyone in Northern Ireland

The latest group of international nurses to arrive to work in the Southern Health and Social Care Trust

RCN says nurses were left 'traumatised' by events over the weekend.

The Royal College of Nursing has warned that a major incident at Antrim Area Hospital, which meant no emergency services were available for 470,000 people, is likely to happen again because the health system is “broken”.

Rita Devlin, RCN’s Northern Ireland Director, told the BBC the threshold that has to be met for a major incident to be declared is when a hospital “can no longer cope with the amount of patients that are in the department and there’s no possibility of getting patients out of the department”.

Antrim Area Hospital was forced to close the doors of its emergency department at the weekend after “a disproportionately high number of critically ill patients” arrived seeking treatment.

The Northern Health and Social Care Trust declared a major incident on Saturday evening, and later confirmed the hospital was at “full capacity” and under “extreme pressure”.

On Sunday morning, the Trust issued a plea for people not to attend “in any circumstances” and said the situation was being “continuously evaluated”.

At times NI health trusts have asked for ambulances to be diverted, Ms Devlin explained, but “never in my time have I ever heard a hospital tell patients not to come under any circumstances”.

She added: “If you put that in context it means, Antrim Hospital and the Trust serve a population of about 470,000, and that means for that group of people there was no emergency service available at all on Saturday night.

“To have a population with no emergency service available to them should be raising alarm bells for every single person in Northern Ireland.”

The RCN chief described it as the latest in a series of challenges faced by health trusts.

Over the weekend members from three different trust areas contacted Ms Devlin about overcrowding, patient safety concerns and nurses informing her that they cannot continue to work in this environment.

Nurses coming out of the Covid pandemic hoped for some respite but haven’t got any. One RCN member said she felt “totally traumatised” at the weekend.

“It’s not a one off… they are working at a heightened state of alert and anxiety continuously now. And for me my worry is that many of our staff, nurses, doctors and other healthcare staff, are absolutely reaching maximum capacity and are therefore starting to suffer from burnout,” Ms Devlin told the BBC.

She asked for plans from those who are in charge of the health service to ensure there is no repeat of Saturday’s “major incident” but said there is “no evidence” of such a strategy.

The health service needs “fundamental transformation” and that cannot be done, she said, without a government in place and people with “a will to do things differently”.

Ms Devlin concluded by saying she is “fearful for the future”. Nurses will go on strike to highlight a “broken system” and because they are the worst paid in the UK.

Northern Trust Chief Executive Jennifer Welsh said pressure was building at the weekend and ambulances were being diverted.

At the time a “major incident” was declared there were 131 patients and about 66 with a decision to admit but no bed was available.

Antrim Area Hospital’s resuscitation unit was over capacity before word came through that three blue light ambulances carrying critically ill patients were due to arrive and “we simply could not cope”, the CEO said.

Patients had to be taken to the nearest emergency department because Antrim was unable to meet the demand.

Ms Welsh described it as an “unprecedented” situation but said she could not guarantee it won’t happen again.

On Monday morning there were currently 45 patients for whom a decision to admit had been made but there was no bed available to them.

Speaking to the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster programme, she said: “That would have been unthinkable four or five years ago, we’d have never seen numbers like that...

“So the situation remains extremely pressured, not just in Antrim but right across many of Northern Ireland’s emergency departments.”

Some of those patients are in “corridor beds” while others are in single rooms next to the emergency department.

“Antrim is well-known in terms of not having enough beds – we do have extra beds commissioned, they won’t be coming online until the end of February, sadly.

“But it is worth pointing out that in October of this year we had the highest ever number of attendances at Antrim Area Hospital – that was 3% higher than the attendances we had in October 2019,” Ms Welsh said.

Around 40 patients are fit to be discharged from the hospital.

Ms Welsh pleaded with families to assist by freeing up beds and accepting care packages that may not be their first choice.

She accepted there are problems with the whole system, but said that in the absence of a health minister and functioning government, efforts are being made to provide the best possible care for patients.

Yesterday the Southern Trust welcomed 133 new international nurses to join their team in the coming months. The new recruits, mostly from India and Zimbabwe, will take up permanent posts across Craigavon, Daisy Hill, Lurgan and South Tyrone hospitals.

The most recent group to arrive has started a new 12-week induction programme.

Southern Trust, Executive Director of Nursing Heather Trouton said: “A stable, highly skilled nursing workforce is absolutely essential for the delivery of safe and effective health care. At such a challenging time for health and social care, with growing demand for services and ongoing workforce issues, we are determined to stabilise and develop our nursing profession across the organisation.”