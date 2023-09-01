Nursing home backs down after telling staff wrongly paid for breaks of ‘pay cut’

Healthcare workers at a Co Antrim nursing home have avoided a sudden pay cut after being told they had been wrongly paid for breaks during shifts.

Staff at Rose Court Nursing Home in Ballymena expressed serious concerns after being told by HR that their pay will be adjusted from September 17.

The letter, which has been seen by the Belfast Telegraph, stated that the changes are “in line with our sister homes”.

"It is imperative that we maintain fairness and consistency across all of our care homes while also adhering to Northern Ireland employment legislation,” it adds.

The residential facility is owned by Kathryn Homes NI which operates a total of 12 businesses across the region.

The proposed changes would have affected workers at a number of sites.

The correspondence was sent to all day staff following “a thorough review” of payroll processes which found that employees have “inadvertently been receiving payment for breaks contrary to the terms stipulated in their employment contracts”.

“We deeply regret any confusion or inconvenience this may have caused and assure you that steps are being taken to rectify this situation,” it explains.

“As per your signed contract of employment, breaks are not eligible for payment for day staff.

"Our commitment to upholding employment laws and standards is unwavering, and it is our responsibility to ensure that every employee is treated fairly and equitably.

"Therefore, we will be aligning our break payment policy with that of our sister homes, in accordance with Northern Ireland employment legislation.”

The letter conceded the error has been ongoing for “some time” and urged workers with concerns to contact management.

“Additional hours may be available to increase your working hours if this is preferable,” it added.

However the move provoked widespread anger among the workforce resulting in a large number of employees reaching out to trade unions.

One worker at the Ballymena facility told this newspaper that paid breaks has been standard practice since the home first opened its doors.

They said workers often arrive 15 minutes early to engage in important handover meetings and are only happy to do so because of paid breaks.

A spokesperson for Kathryn Homes initially defended the proposal telling the Belfast Telegraph its “commitment to transparency and fairness is of utmost importance” as it confirmed the plan was at consultation stage.

“This approach is intended to create a fair and level playing field for all our dedicated staff members,” they added.

“It's important to note that this change aligns with the standard practice in the broader health and social care sector in Northern Ireland, where breaks are typically unpaid for healthcare staff."

However a follow up statement confirmed the consultation on paid breaks “has concluded and no changes are being recommended to existing staff”.

"This is warmly welcomed by our employees," a spokesperson said.

“As an organisation we listen to our valued employees and have worked with them on this consultation process.”

The company has also advised staff that £25 will be deducted from their pay if they miss training courses which staff claim is often scheduled for when they are not on shift.

Employees are also required to pay £15 to re-book.

In addition, workers have also been instructed that if they are caught not wearing their name badge they will be required to pay £5 for an immediate replacement.

If they don’t have the cash, the amount will be deducted from their pay.

The company told this newspaper that the training fees are not “punitive” but intended to ensure staff are equipped with the skills to provide the best care for residents.

A spokesperson said the pay deductions are intended to cover administrative costs for rescheduling pre-agreed training sessions which are freely provided.

However an employee, too afraid to be identified, said staff who do heavy work for minimum wage are cynical about the changes.

"Care assistants and nurses are working 12-hour shifts, have kept going throughout Covid and this is the treatment they received,” they continued.

“We all feel that this is a business recruitment strategy.

"Our hours will be cut and we are losing money which we have relied on to survive on for years.

"So now the company expect us to want to work more hours.”

In it’s initial statement, Kathryn Homes acknowledged that changes may have implications for staff and promised to work closely with employees “during this transition”.

“We want to assure our staff that our intentions are rooted in the betterment of our care services and the well-being of our residents,” a spokesperson previously said.

"We are actively listening to our employees' concerns and feedback during this consultation process and are committed to finding balanced solutions that address these concerns."