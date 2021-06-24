O2 customers to face new EU roaming charges

O2 customers will face new roaming charges when travelling to the EU if they go above a certain level of data usage, the network has said.

UK travellers, including those in Northern Ireland, will be charged £3.50 for each gigabyte (GB) of data that they use over a limit of 25GB from the start of August.

Customers of the mobile network have been able to carry over their agreed level of data use at home while visiting the 27 EU member states after the EU scrapped roaming charges in 2017.

UK mobile operators had said they have no plans to reintroduce roaming charges after a Brexit deal was reached between the UK and EU last year.

But in an email to customers, O2 announced “changes to our roaming fair usage policy”.

It read: “As your monthly UK data allowance is over 25GB, you can still use your data in our Europe Zone – but it’s now subject to a Roaming Limit of 25GB. Once you’ve reached this limit you’ll be charged an additional cost of £3.50/GB.

“Because of these changes, you have the right to end your Airtime Plan in the next 30 days, without having to pay an early termination charge.”

In a tweet to a customer, O2 defended the charge and said: “You'll still be able to use up to 25GB of your data allowance at no extra cost.”

Sinn Fein MLA Caoimhe Archibald hit out at the change.

“Reimposition of roaming charges (despite assurances to the contrary) is only possible because of Brexit. Action must be taken to ensure these charges are not imposed by O2 on customers in Ireland where many of us regularly change networks often without even crossing the border,” she said.

SDLP MLA Sinead Bradley said: “Mobile roaming charges cannot and must not apply to any part of Ireland. Penalising customers whose mobile phone intermittently changes between UK and EU phone signals would be indefensible.

“O2 and other networks must immediately clarify their intention to recognise this fact,” she said.