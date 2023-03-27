OBE medal stolen in Co Armagh burglary

An OBE medal and a wedding ring were stolen during a burglary at a house in Co Armagh on Saturday.

Police received a report that access the Lislea property on Longfield Road was broken into sometime between 9.30am on Friday and 5.15pm on Saturday.

The wedding ring has a distinctive pattern and is engraved on the inside. The OBE medal was stolen in its case and along with an accompanying certificate.

The stolen ring with its distinctive pattern

Detectives are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area between these times, anyone who may know of the whereabouts of these items or to anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to get in touch on 101.