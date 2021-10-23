Object found in Londonderry security alert branded ‘elaborate hoax’

The object has been branded an “elaborate hoax” by the PSNI. Sergeant Galbraith said: “Police and Ammunition Technical Officers attended the scene, and the object has now been declared an elaborate hoax. “Residents, who were temporarily evacuated, have returned to their homes, and cordons have been lifted. “I am keen to thank local people, and all those inconvenienced, for their patience as we worked to make the area safe. “I am also appealing to anyone with information, or who witnessed anything suspicious, to contact us on 101 quoting reference number 788 of 23/10/21.”