Object removed as Magilligan security alert ends

A security alert in Co Londonderry has now ended.

Officers received a report of a suspicious object located in the Point Road area of Magilligan on Friday morning.

A public safety operation was commenced and the object was recovered and taken away from the scene.

Emergency services erected cordons following the report and previously advised motorists and members of the public to avoid the area.

However a PSNI spokesperson has since said the suspicious object was “declared as nothing untoward”.

“Police would like to thank the local community for their patience and understanding as officers conducted the public safety operation,” they added.