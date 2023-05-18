Object which sparked Rosehead security alert in north Belfast ‘nothing untoward’

18th May 2023 Presseye A security alert is ongoing in Belfast following the discovery of a 'suspicious object'. Police have been called to the Rosehead area, in the north of the city, following the discovery on Thursday afternoon, May 18. It comes as the public take to the polls for the council elections in Northern Ireland. The public have been asked to avoid the area but no further details have been released at this stage. Photo by -Presseye — © Presseye

A security alert in the Rosehead area of North Belfast is now over.

"Police received a report of a suspicious object located in the area. A public safety operation commenced, with a number of homes in the area evacuated,” said a spokesperson.

“The object, which has been declared as nothing untoward, was removed from the scene. Those who were evacuated from their homes have now been able to return.

“Police would like to thank everyone in the area for their consideration and understanding, as officers conducted the public safety operation to keep people safe.”