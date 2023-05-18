Object which sparked Rosehead security alert in north Belfast ‘nothing untoward’
Kurtis Reid
A security alert in the Rosehead area of North Belfast is now over.
"Police received a report of a suspicious object located in the area. A public safety operation commenced, with a number of homes in the area evacuated,” said a spokesperson.
“The object, which has been declared as nothing untoward, was removed from the scene. Those who were evacuated from their homes have now been able to return.
“Police would like to thank everyone in the area for their consideration and understanding, as officers conducted the public safety operation to keep people safe.”