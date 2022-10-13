‘Obscene’: Son of IRA victim hits out at Sinn Fein mayoral portrait featuring Bobby Sands image

A man whose father was shot dead by the IRA more than 35 years ago has branded the recent mayoral portrait of Sinn Fein former Lord Mayor of Belfast Danny Baker that includes an image of hunger striker Bobby Sands “obscene”.

Sammy Heenan, whose father William was murdered on May 3, 1985 outside his home in Legananny, Co Down, by an IRA gunman, said the picture is only “romanticising the brutality that the IRA inflicted on society for many years”.

Portraits of former Belfast Lord Mayors John Finucane and Mr Baker were unveiled in City Hall and will now be on display to the visiting public.

The portrait of Mr Finucane cost £12,000 and Mr Baker’s cost £14,950.

Mr Baker’s portrait was the work of artist Tony Bell, with the artwork featuring Mr Finucane the creation of Leah Davis.

Unusually, because both men served in the same mayoral year, two portraits of the Sinn Fein politicians were commissioned.

Mr Baker’s shows him in a side profile, turning in the direction of a small photo of IRA hunger striker Bobby Sands on a window sill.

Mr Heenan was only 12 years old at the time of his father’s murder.

He told the Belfast Telegraph that Mr Baker’s choice of imagery in his mayoral portrait “typifies the historic revisionism which pollutes our society within Northern Ireland”.

“Sadly, people in our society are still romanticising the brutality that the IRA inflicted for many years through this glorified prism, and Sinn Fein are once again to the fore of this,” he said.

“They are also in a way justifying what happened to our loved ones who were murdered, on both sides of the community.

“This normalising of imagery of people like Bobby Sands is all designed to condition the mindsets of the current generation, that there is a legitimacy to terrorism,” he added.

“The way the republican movement uplifts Bobby Sands as an icon of fighting for privilege and fighting against the British regime is only forgetting that at the end of the day, he was a criminal and was convicted as such, so he should be treated with the contempt he deserves.”

Mr Heenan said that seeing this sort of imagery normalised within a public space, such as Belfast City Hall, is “obscene”.

“When the IRA murdered my father it simply destroyed my life – my mother and grandmother died shortly beforehand and I lost my home. The IRA didn’t care that I was a 12-year-old boy who would be coming home from school to find his father’s body, or that I would have to run half a mile to raise the alarm — they had no regard for me back then and they don’t care now,” he said.

“They’ve no regard whatsoever for the pain and anguish still experienced by many victims of their depraved terrorist campaign and it is both obscene and repugnant that people like Danny Baker are only feeding into this narrative of historical revisionism.

“There needs to be a real change within the nationalist community to try and change this behaviour for future generations.”