Occupant left badly shaken after gang armed with sledgehammer ransack Co Armagh house

An occupant of a home in Co Armagh has been left badly shaken after a gang of men armed with a sledgehammer ransacked their property.

The victim was placed in the kitchen by up to five intruders who smashed their way inside the house in the New Road area of Forkhill at around 10.20am on Tuesday.

After searching a number of rooms the gang made off in a grey Volkswagen Golf taking a handbag containing a sum of cash and bank cards with them.

PSNI Detective Inspector Duffield said: “The victim was uninjured during the incident however has been left badly shaken by the ordeal.”

The incident happened after up to three men gained access to a property in the Moninna Villas area of Newry by smashing a number of windows with what is believed to have been iron bars.

The men searched number of rooms in the property before making off just after 9am.

It is unclear at this stage if anything was taken.

Mr Duffield said detectives are treating the incidents as linked as he appealed to anyone who may have witnessed anyone suspicious in the area, or to anyone who may have CCTV or doorbell footage that could assist with enquiries, to contact police on 101 quoting reference 678 of 11/04/23.