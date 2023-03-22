Occupant left badly shaken after gang of masked men smash up property in Co Down

A resident in Newtownards has been left traumatised after a gang of armed masked men forced their way inside a house and began destroying the property.

Around eight intruders approached a house in the Cedar Drive area of the town on Tuesday morning before smashing the front door with crowbars and hammers.

They also shattered a number of windows on the property and a nearby shed before forcing their way inside at around 10.30am.

The culprits continued to cause significant damage to the interior of the house.

“The resident, who was present at the time was uninjured however has been left badly shaken by the attack,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

“I would appeal to anyone who may have witnessed this incident or who may have CCTV or other footage that could assist with enquiries to get in touch.

“I am also appealing to anyone who may have witnessed a number of men and vehicles that were seen acting suspiciously in the nearby Mallard View area of the town to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 736 of 21/03/23."