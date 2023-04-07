Occupants left ‘extremely shaken’ after paint bomb thrown at Lisburn home

A paint bomb has been thrown at a house in Lisburn.

Two masked men wearing hoods and dark clothing were spotted near the scene at Glebe Walk shortly before the attack on Thursday night.

The property was targeted at around 11.20pm.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Cargin has appealed for witnesses to come forward.

“Damage was caused to the front door and window of the property. Our investigation is underway and we are exploring a number of lines of enquiry including determining a motive and who was involved,” he said.

“Two masked men wearing hoods and dark clothing were observed in the area prior to the attack which has left the occupants of the property extremely shaken.

“We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area around the time of the report to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 2310 of 06/04/23.”