Odd tale of the Reverend and Martin McGuinness raises £10,000

Minister's book helps cancer centre

Proceeds from a book by a retired Presbyterian Minister about his unlikely friendship with the late Martin McGuinness have netted £10,000 for the cancer centre where the late Deputy First Minister died.

A Leap of Faith by David Latimer chronicles his friendship with the former Sinn Fein deputy leader and IRA commander.

The relationship surprised many and angered some to the degree that they left First Derry Presbyterian Church, where Rev Latimer served since arriving in the city more than 30 years ago.

Sales from the book since its launch have exceeded £8,000 and - coupled with a collection taken up on Rev Latimer's final day at First Derry before his retirement - will be presented to the North West Cancer Centre at Altnagelvin Hospital tomorrow.

Mr McGuinness died in March 2017, having resigned as Deputy First Minister that January in protest over the Renewable Heat Incentive scandal.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Mr Latimer said: "I wanted to use the proceeds of this book which covers the 10 years of friendship to raise some money for research at the cancer centre - especially given the speed with which the strain of cancer called amyloidosis took him, left me breathless.

"I was encouraged to put pen to our friendship but before I did so, I went to see Martin's wife Bernie and she was very supportive insomuch that she provided a foreword for the book, which is the only thing that she has ever got involved in since Martin died.

"The North West Cancer Centre was one of the last projects Martin delivered as Deputy First Minister.

"He was passionate about a cancer centre that would be cross-border and for people regardless of their creed or culture because of course cancer doesn't differentiate between any of us.

"Who would ever have thought that he himself be among the first patients receiving treatment at this centre?"

Mr Latimer's book was launched in a number of venues across Northern Ireland and in the Republic but also in London, New York, Boston and Washington. They all happened before coronavirus restrictions came into place making further events impossible.

Mr Latimer continued: "The book has allowed a wide readership to pick up aspects of Martin McGuinness' life that I became acquainted with, snippets of the man that I found him to be.

"My hope is that, in reading the book, people would see not the man that they were familiar with in the past, but see how he changed and became the person of whom Arlene Foster said, 'Northern Ireland might never see the likes of him again'.

"The reaction to the book has been largely favourable.

"It is as if people's eyes were opened as they read the stuff I was sharing - things I found out about Martin over the 10 years of friendship I had with him.

"I intentionally included a section of the mail that I received and much of it was hate mail, because I wanted to share the good and the bad because it wasn't straightforward what I did.

"It was risky and there was pain associated with it but as someone once said the turtle only moves forward by sticking his neck out.

"I have no regrets about sticking my neck out because I think it showed the only way forward is making friends with people we could call our enemies.

"When we first met neither of us really thought a friendship would come out of that meeting, and it was a very unlikely friendship. But it was one that was real and has continued with Martin's wife Bernie and his family."