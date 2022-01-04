O’Dowd condemns online abuse sent to Diane Dodds about her dead son

Statement comes after Dodds told the BBC she hadn’t personally received any communication from Sinn Fein

Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd has condemned the abuse directed at the DUP’s Diane Dodds and her family after a Twitter user made malicious comments about her deceased son.

When asked on Tuesday morning on the BBC’s Stephen Nolan Show if anyone from Sinn Fein had reached out, the DUP MLA said she hadn’t personally received any communication from the party.

“I haven’t followed any of their social media accounts to know what is being posted online but I’m not focused on that, I think there’s been a huge amount of kindness, support and revulsion for the malice behind such a tweet and I think it’s important to dwell on the positives,” she added.

Following the interview, Sinn Fein MLA John O’Dowd who sits in the same constituency, issued a statement condemning the online abuse of Diane Dodds and her family.

The Upper Bann MLA said: “The online abuse directed at Diane Dodds and her family is wrong and is to be unreservedly condemned.

“Like any form of bullying, online abuse can have a devastating and cruel impact on the victim.

“We all have a duty to call and report online abuse. Social media and website providers also have a responsibility to ensure that abusers are identified.”

Mrs Dodds also revealed that a victim of a terror attack would be joining at a police station on Tuesday to report “relentless” abuse from Twitter user.

Speaking on BBC’s the Nolan Show on Tuesday, she said that a tweet mocking the death of her son, Andrew, which was meant for harm actually generated “a huge swell of kindness and goodwill and support” which is important in difficult circumstances.

Since the sinister anonymous message was posted on Twitter, the social media giant has said it did not break their safety policies.

The social media account which was used to send the offensive message, taking aim at the MLA's late son Andrew, is now no longer in use.

It's after Mrs Dodds posted on Twitter to wish her followers a happy new year. One user responded by making reference to the Dodds’ dead son. Andrew Dodds was born with spina bifida and died in 1998 - just before his ninth birthday.

Mrs Dodds described him as a “fun-loving boy” who had a “huge personality” but also had “very significant health problems”.

Due to complex needs his health was jeopardised on many occasions and that led to many hospitalisations and ventilations.

She said that it’s hard for anyone to understand the impact it had on a family and it never goes away.

“Because he had been ventilated on many occasions it meant that he had a very weak chest and Andrew simply took a cold and pneumonia and passed away,” the DUP MLA added.

When the tweet was reported, Twitter said the tweet didn’t break the rules laid out in their safety policy, which outlines their principles against abuse, harassment, violence and criminal actions on the platform.

Referencing online safety legislation, she said current proposals do not go far enough because users will still be able to “hide behind a cloak of anonymity” and no proofs are required to verify who you are.

She believes the new laws will have “no teeth” to go after social media companies.