Off licence robbed at knifepoint in Armagh

An armed man stole a sum of cash from an off licence in Armagh on Monday evening.

Detective Sergeant Wilson said: "At approximately 8.45pm, a man armed with a Stanley knife entered the premises and threatened a member of staff before making off with a sum of cash from the till.

“He is described as being aged between 30 and 40 years old, approximately 5'4" tall of thin build and was wearing dark clothing, with his hood over his head and a dark coloured snood covering his face.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.