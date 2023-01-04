Off-licence worker threatened with ‘acid spray’ during robbery in Co Antrim

A shop worker has been threatened with ‘acid spray’ by a robber who tried to bind their hands before making off with cash in Co Antrim.

A man entered an off-licence in Newtownabbey just before 7pm on Tuesday evening armed with a spray which he claimed was acid.

He demanded money and ordered a member of staff to open the till.

Afterwards he tried to tie the staff member's hands together with a cable tie before running off in the direction of Farmley Road with a carrier bag containing cash.

Police are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen the suspect, who is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, overweight and aged in his late 40s to early 50s, in the Antrim Road area.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Lyttle said: "A sum of money was stolen and while there were no reports of any injuries, this must have been a frightening ordeal for this staff member.

“I am appealing to anyone who has information, or who noticed any suspicious activity in the area around that time or who may have dash-cam or CCTV footage to contact detectives on 101, quoting reference number 1579 of 03/01/23.”