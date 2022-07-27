Office chair left on busy Belfast train track branded ‘extremely dangerous’ by Translink

A chair that ended up on a busy Belfast train line has been branded as “extremely dangerous” by Translink.

Images on social media show the black computer chair laying over part of the track close to the Dee Street bridge in the east of the city.

The public transport operator confirmed the object was removed once they were alerted to the incident.

It is not known how the chair got on the track and Translink confirmed there were no delays to services and no injuries were caused by the incident.

Translink confirmed the PSNI has been alerted to the incident.

A spokesperson said: “A train driver reported a chair on the train line near Dee Street Bridge yesterday evening.

“The chair was removed – there were no delays to services.

“Messing around at train stations or on railway lines is extremely dangerous and can have life changing consequences. Trains travelling at 70mph need the length of four football pitches in order to stop.

“Our trains are fitted with CCTV both inside and out and there are cameras located in several areas around the network, which clearly capture footage of trespassers.

“We actively pursue prosecutions against those who trespass on the railway and we work with the PSNI Safe Transport Team to encourage safe behaviour on and around public transport.

“We are involved in a number of safety initiatives with local community and youth groups, sports organisations and local representatives to educate on, and encourage, safe behaviour on railways and at our stations”.

The PSNI has been approached for comment.