Officer praised for talking man down from cliff in Antrim

A policeman who talked a man down from a cliff edge has been hailed as an unsung hero of the north coast.

Councillor William McCandless of the Causeway Coast & Glens Council singled out Chief Inspector Ian Magee for helping get the man to safety.

On May 29, a member of the public had contacted the PSNI, concerned about a distressed man in his 40s at Ramore Head in Portrush.

Thanks to efforts by the PSNI, RNLI, and Coastguard, the man was brought to safety.

Mr McCandless said he had recently praised the Fire and Rescue Service for the unnoticed work they are doing in Northern Ireland.

But he added yesterday: "I would wish to comment today on an action of one member of the PSNI whom I have worked with on various projects over the past few years and who would have been quite willing for this to slip under the radar and go unnoticed as he is not one to mention his own achievements.

"However, I felt it would be remiss to let this pass without mention as it demonstrated the solicitous nature of this man and his dedication to serving the community.

"He is a well-known face on Coleraine High Street - Chief Inspector Ian Magee, an extremely popular gentleman with the local community and one who genuinely engages with everyone.

"What most people don't know about Ian is that on May 29, he was engaged in assisting a male who was in distress at Ramore Head.

"Ian maintained contact, holding conversation and persevered with the man for a considerable time until he won his trust and was able to deliver him safely to his family.

"I felt this couldn't go unrecognised - many of us know the caring individual Ian is and it is a testimony to Ian and the PSNI of their duty of care to the community. He is too modest to mention it himself.

"The Ambulance Service, RNLI, HM Coastguard and other members of the PSNI were on hand at the scene as support to Ian in a job well done.

"The role of all services involved was supportive, considerate and compassionate.

"Congratulations to all involved."