Officer struck on head during rioting in Derry as PSNI seize suspected firearm and pipe bombs

Police deal with on-going disorder in the Creggan area of Derry following a search operation. Credit: Northern Ireland Emergency Response Videos.

A photo of the suspected firearm found in the Creggan area of Derry on Thursday September 7, 2023.

Police are dealing with disorder in Creggan area of Derry.

An officer has been struck in the head after police came under attack while carrying out anti-terror raids and seizing a suspected firearm in Londonderry.

A number of suspected pipe bombs and a quantity of suspected ammunition have also been recovered during a series of search operations before being taken for forensic examination.

Rioting broke out in the Creggan area during three searches on Thursday afternoon.

Dozens of officers wearing riot gear have come under attack on Creevagh Heights near Bligh’s Lane.

Large crowds including masked youths have gathered on the streets with some seen throwing stones and petrol bombs at PSNI Land Rovers.

A quantity of cash was also recovered in the operation with one of the searches ongoing.

“Rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown at police,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"One officer has been struck on the head.

“Police remain in the area and would urge the public to avoid the area if possible.”

Detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit (TIU) conducted three searches in Creggan as part of an ongoing terror probe.

Two of the searches have been completed.

A PSNI spokesperson previously said: “Disorder developed this afternoon, at around 4pm in Creevagh Heights.

"Petrol bombs, rocks, masonry, steel poles and traffic cones were thrown at police, damaging police land rovers.

"Police remain in the area and would urge drivers to avoid the area if possible.”

Derry City and Strabane Superintendent William Calderwood added: "The search in Creevagh Heights is continuing.

"We appreciate the disruption search activity can have but I want to reassure you of this – our presence in the area and activity we carry out is about keeping people safe.

"That is our priority and we would appeal for calm."