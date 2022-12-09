Officers ‘disgusted’ at Chief Constable for ‘throwing colleagues under bus’ after one is cleared of misconduct in Sean Graham incident

Police at the scene of the Sean Graham bookmakers shooting as family members and survivors lay flowers.

A police officer that was re-positioned following an incident at a south Belfast bookmakers last year, has been cleared of any wrongdoing by the Police Ombudsman.

PSNI officers were investigated by the independent watchdog on suspicion of assaulting a man in February 2021, as they arrested him during a commemoration event for victims of the 1992 Sean Graham bookies’ massacre.

Video of the incident posted on social media showed heated exchanges between PSNI officers and relatives outside the Ormeau Road bookmakers.

Chief Constable Simon Byrne issued an apology to family members present at the memorial service the next day and said that, after reviewing the footage from the officers' body cameras, a decision had been taken to suspend one officer and re-position another.

Later in the year, the PPS decided not to prosecute either officer, but the Police Ombudsman’s investigation into the situation has been ongoing.

On Friday, the BBC’s Stephen Nolan show reported that the officer who was re-positioned has been found innocent of misconduct by the organisation, which looks into allegations of misconduct and criminal conduct by police.

An on-duty police officer, who only wanted to be identified by his first name Alastair, told the BBC that he felt “disgusted” at what he believed was the Chief Constable “throwing officers under the bus” at the time.

“I’m totally disgusted, but not altogether surprised,” he said.

"The morale amongst police officers is rock bottom for a number of reasons.

"There’s a total lack of empathy between those who are higher rank and the common constable on the ground.

"Every officer I spoke to was disgusted and we were amazed that the Chief Constable was basically classing these probationary officers as being guilty when there hadn’t been an investigation into the whole thing.”

A spokesperson for the Police Ombudsman said that after her investigation, “a file was submitted to the Public Prosecution Service. The file related to two police officers and the PPS subsequently directed that neither officer should be prosecuted.

“The Police Ombudsman then considered the case for potential misconduct. Subsequently six police officers were advised that they would not be subject to any disciplinary or other recommendations.

“However, the Police Ombudsman's Office has submitted a misconduct file to the PSNI's Professional Standards Department containing recommendations relating to one officer. This file remains under consideration by the PSNI.

“The Police Ombudsman has also made three policy recommendations to the PSNI about improvements to policing practice."

The disciplinary moves were heavily criticised by the Police Federation which represents rank and file officers.

Its chairman, Liam Kelly, said: “One of the officers involved feels he has and is being treated like a pariah and has told me he is actively seeking alternative employment. He feels unsupported and badly let down.

"He contends his character and reputation has been destroyed, making his future career in policing untenable. It is disgraceful that this should be the case. It sends out all the wrong signals of a top team that is indifferent and unsupportive towards its officers and is compounded by their failure to reach out to the officer after he was fully exonerated for any misconduct matters.

"It’s worth remembering that this officer also reported he was both subjected to sectarian abuse and physical assault by a female in this unfortunate incident on the Ormeau Road. As we approach two years post the incident, he is still waiting to hear from the Public Prosecution Service if criminal proceedings will be instigated against any of the identified offenders.

“The mood of officers generally is one of being badly let down, hung out too dry, and treated abysmally by their most senior management.

“We’re awaiting with interest the outcome of a Judicial Review we took on behalf of the two officers following this incident. We know there was strong public and political pressure applied here and of major concern is to what extent that unduly influenced the decision, in advance of a full investigation, to publicly condemn and remove the young officers from their operational duties.“

The PSNI said: “The matter remains under consideration.”