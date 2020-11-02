Official apology for institutional child abuse in Northern Ireland to be made ‘as soon as possible’

Victims and survivors are being consulted ahead of the public acknowledgement of wrongdoing.

An official apology for institutional child abuse in Northern Ireland will be made as soon as possible, the Deputy First Minister has said.

An official apology for institutional child abuse in Northern Ireland will be made as soon as possible, the Deputy First Minister has said.

A public inquiry into mistreatment at the homes also recommended compensation and a memorial.

We will come forward to victims and survivors with plans for the apology as soon as possible Michelle O'Neill

Michelle O’Neill said: “It is really important that we get this right since victims and survivors have waited nearly four years since this report was published.

“We will come forward to victims and survivors with plans for the apology as soon as possible.”

The Historical Institutional Abuse Inquiry (HIAI) was set up in May 2012 to investigate allegations of abuse in 22 institutions between 1922 and 1995.

Almost £4 million has been paid to victims so far.

Ms O’Neill said: “Victims and survivors of historical institutional abuse have endured unimaginable pain and suffering at the hands of those who should have protected them, and we are absolutely committed to making sure that they get the acknowledgement and also the redress that they deserve to help them move forward and rebuild their lives.”

A report on an official apology was received by ministers in October.

Ms O’Neill said it was important for the gesture to be “wholehearted” and added that officials were engaging with victims’ groups.

A new commissioner for survivors, Fiona Ryan, takes up office in December.

A total of 647 applications for financial support have been received from survivors so far, the Deputy First Minister said.

Some 171 of those were from participants in the Hart public inquiry, chaired by a former judge.

Panels adjudicating on awards have determined so far that £5.1 million should be paid, with around £3.7 million paid out so far.