Official heatwave to be declared in NI as experts predict when soaring temperatures will peak

Teddi Sheridan (aged 2) with Carrie Orr and Joeleen McFerran cooling down during the warm weather at Seapark near Holywood in Co Down

People enjoying the weather at Helen's Bay in Co Down earlier this week. Picture by Press Eye/Graham Baalham-Curry.

An official heatwave is expected to be declared in Northern Ireland today as temperatures are forecast to soar above 25C for the third consecutive day.

The Met Office has also upped the odds of the record for the hottest September day ever recorded being broken by the weekend.

The top temperature on Wednesday was recorded at the Giant’s Causeway in Co Antrim where the mercury peaked at 25.4C.

It reached 25.3C in the city of Armagh and in Belfast.

Meteorologist Tom Morgan said the threshold for a heatwave should be met by Thursday.

"The technical definition is not clear cut – it requires the temperature to reach 25C for three days in a row for NI,” he explained.

"Whilst it has reached 25C every day since Monday, no single location has recorded that temperature for three consecutive days.

"It was reached in Castlederg on Monday (25.9C) and Tuesday (26.4C), but not Wednesday (24.1C).

"However Thursday should see the key temperature being recorded at numerous locations meaning the threshold will be met.”

The weather expert predicts temperatures of 26C in parts of counties Londonderry, Fermanagh and Tyrone on Thursday.

"On Friday they should climb a bit higher and could even get above 27C,” Mr Morgan said.

"The hottest ever September day was in 1906 when it reached 27.6C in Armagh.

"I wouldn’t entirely discount that record being broken, although I would say the chances are low coming in at around 30%.”

Mr Morgan said it will remain unseasonable warm over the next few days.

"It should stay fairly hot all the way through to Sunday,” he continued.

"We will see more thunderstorms and cloud on Saturday but it should still be around 25C in a lot of places.

"Then on Sunday it should fall into the low 20s with a bit more rain around.”

The hottest September day since 2016 was recorded in London on Wednesday when the mercury touched 32C.

It stayed well below the historical seasonal high of 35.6C recorded in South Yorkshire in September 1906.

There are warnings that climate change is bringing hotter and longer heatwaves, with meteorologists projecting that by 2070 temperatures of 30C on two or more days will become more likely in the south of England.

US-based researchers Climate Central have calculated that this month's late warm spell was made five times more likely because of climate change.

Tropical storms have also helped push a high pressure system over the UK and central Europe while further south, Greece and Spain have been hit with torrential downpours and flooding after a summer of intense wildfires.

Wednesday’s high of 26.4C in Castlederg was the warmest day in Northern Ireland since June 24 when the same temperature was recorded at Helen's Bay in Co Down.

The hottest day of the year here was recorded in Ballywatticock, Co Down 11 days earlier when it reached 28.6C.

Sea mist could pose a problem in parts of the east coast on Thursday as it drifts northwards up the Irish Sea.

This could curb temperatures on some beaches in counties Antrim and Down.