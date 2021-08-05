Oil painting of Eurovision winner by 13-year-old at Ballyclare school goes viral 

An oil painting by a 13-year-old student in Co Antrim has gone viral on Twitter, with many praising the skill on display.

Zara Craig is a student at Ballyclare High School, but hasn’t been back in class since the start of the pandemic.

Having autism and some physical disabilities often requiring her to use a wheelchair, she has also been dealing with severe anxiety.

Completing her school work from home, the family say artwork has become a form of therapy for her.

The untitled painting, of bass player Victoria De Angelis from Eurovision winners Maneskin, has now been shared on Twitter nearly 20,000 times.

Lynn Smith, a special educational needs coordinator, shared Zara’s painting online this week.

Ms Smith said she has been left speechless by both Zara’s talent and the huge reaction, and has even lost count of the number of people offering to buy it.

“She hasn’t been out of the house since the first lockdown but she’s continued to complete her school work to a really high standard,” she said.

"She’s an extremely bright wee thing and was third in her year group after her exams.

"It took her about two weeks to do that painting, and she’s talking about getting in touch with a charity to do another one to raise money.”

Zara has previously entered local art competitions but Ms Smith said she is always modest about her talent.

"It was lovely to see her smile today when I read out some of the comments from Twitter, so it has done her the world of good,” she said.

"One man on Twitter even said that he comes from a family of oil painters and that’s equivalent to anything he’s ever seen.”

She added: “I’m an English teacher, so don’t know a lot about the art side of it, but once I saw it, I just thought ‘oh my goodness'.”

Ms Smith explained that Zara has found staying away from school for so long highly stressful.

"At the start, it was more to do with health reasons, but now it’s got to the stage where she’s so anxious about Covid.

"That’s understandable as well. I know that vaccines are starting to be rolled out to 16-17 year-olds.

"Because of her autism, she had difficulties socialising anyway, so the pandemic has made things more difficult.

"The painting I suppose now just provides that escapism for her. I’ve actually lost count of the number of people that have offered to buy it.”

Zara’s art teacher, Laura Conlon, has now offered to take her to visit an art gallery when she feels ready.

“I’ve been told she’s really excited about that,” Ms Smith said.

"Once she’s able to get back into school again, that's something she can really look forward to.

"To be honest, there's not a subject she isn’t good at. She’s a really bright child and I just wish she could see what we all see.

"I’ve shared some of her pencil drawings before and people have said some really nice things, but certainly I didn't expect it go the way it did. It has really built her confidence”.