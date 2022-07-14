Oil tank fire in Belfast sends plumes of smoke drifting across M2
The Northern Ireland Fire Service is at the scene of an oil tank on fire close to Belfast city centre.
NIFRS said the incident is taking place in the York Park area in Fortwilliam.
They said four appliances are currently at the scene.
Users on social media have reported seeing plumes of black smoke drifting across the nearby M2 road.
Ulster Unionist Party representative Julie-Anne Corr-Johnston added: “Fire crews tackling an oil fuel blaze here in York Park.
"Occupiers thankfully escaped without injury but as you would expect terribly shaken. Good neighbours providing shelter and comfort while NIFRS get things under control.”
An NIFRS spokesperson said: ”Firefighters are currently at the scene of an oil tank on fire. The incident is on-going.
“Two Fire Appliances from Whitla Fire Station, one Fire Appliance from Westland Fire Station and one Fire Appliance from Central Fire Station are in attendance.”