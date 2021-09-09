Old Thornhill College site which inspired Derry Girls setting to be redeveloped as retirement village

Part of the former Thornhill College site which is set to become the city’s first retirement village

Plans to redevelop the site of the old Thornhill College in Derry have been unanimously approved during a council planning committee.

Members of Derry City and Strabane District Council approved the proposed development of a retirement village at the site.

The existing buildings on the site will be retained and will be incorporated into the new development, with a community hub building, community services buildings and a site warden building.

A 57-bed care home and 53 semi-independent living units are to be built within the existing site.

Residents will also be able to enjoy an amenity and allotment area built into the former school tennis courts.

The plans also proposed that they intend to remodel the site path network and all associated access including parking, drainage and landscape enhancement works.

Inspiring the fictional convent school in the hit Channel 4 TV show Derry Girls, the old Thornhill College site on Culmore Road has been disused since the school was relocated in 2003.

Plans for the redevelopment have been long in the making, with the site having also been plagued with anti-social behaviour in recent years.

Local SDLP MLA Sinead McLaughlin welcomed the move.

“The Thornhill College site had become a blight in the area, attracting anti-social behaviour,” she said.

“It is very welcome that we will now see progress that is in keeping with the local character, creating homes and jobs.

“This area of Culmore is important for the city as a whole, with other exciting local plans that I hope will be progressed in the near future."

Sinn Fein’s Sandra Duffy added: “Great news 2have the Thornhill Retirement Village finally approved Planning Committee.

“This has been so long in the making with huge interest in this development. A key site along the Foyle and a start on the regeneration of our riverfront.

“Can’t wait to see the diggers on site.”

Alliance Party councillor Philip McKinney said: “This is another major step forward for this important redevelopment site that is located in an area of high scenic value.

“The proposed redevelopment will not only restore the site to its former glory but it will also help address the growing demand for this type of bespoke accommodation for older persons in our community.”