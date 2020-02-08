Older couple terrorised by masked men armed with machete and knife during Belfast burglary

Two masked men armed with a machete and a knife terrorised an older couple during an aggravated burglary in east Belfast.

The men entered the house via the front door of the property on Picardy Avenue at around 10am on Saturday.

The pair threatened the occupants with the weapons and demanded money.

One of the males searched upstairs in the property before both fled with a mobile phone.

The intruders are described as in their 20s, wearing ‘work trousers’ and sweatshirts with the hoods up. Both spoke with Belfast accents.

DUP MLA Robin Newton condemned the incident.

"That young men armed with large knives forced their way into the victims home searching for money and valuables will send a wave of fear across the local community," the east Belfast MLA said.

"This is not an isolated incident in the district. It is fortunate this couple were not seriously injured.

"However, if these thugs are not caught it is likely they will seek out other opportunities to commit violent crimes. Anyone who is prepared to carry a knife and make threats is dangerous.

"I would appeal to the PSNI to increase their presence in the area and also ask the public to help the police by using the police 101 number.”

Detectives are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who was in the area and who may have captured dashcam or mobile phone footage. Call 101, quoting reference 772 08/02/20.