Older person threatened with screwdriver during Belfast burglary

An older person has been threatened by a man armed with a screwdriver during an aggravated burglary in west Belfast.

An occupant of a house in the Clonelly Avenue area reported to police that he had disturbed an unknown male inside his home at around 1pm on Tuesday.

The man, who was armed with a screwdriver, threatened the victim before making off from the property with a sum of money, in a grey coloured Citroen car.

Detective Sergeant O’Flaherty said: “We are appealing to anyone who was in the area around that time and who noticed any suspicious activity to get in touch. Please contact detectives at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference number 780 of 25/02/20.

"Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime."