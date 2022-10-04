Ollie Simmons-Watt: Funeral for five-year-old Limavady boy killed in road collision takes place

The funeral of five years old Ollie Simmons-Watt at Christ Church in Limavady. Picture Martin McKeown. 04.10.22

The funeral of five years old Ollie Simmons-Watt at Christ Church in Limavady. Picture Martin McKeown. 04.10.22

The funeral of five years old Ollie Simmons-Watt at Christ Church in Limavady. Picture Martin McKeown. 04.10.22

Tributes have been left close to the scene where Ollie died. Pic: Trevor McBride.

The funeral of five years old Ollie Simmons-Watt at Christ Church in Limavady. Picture Martin McKeown. 04.10.22

The funeral of five years old Ollie Simmons-Watt at Christ Church in Limavady. Picture Martin McKeown. 04.10.22

The funeral of Ollie Simmons-Watt has taken place in Limavady, following the five-year-old’s tragic death last week.

The young boy passed away on Thursday after he was hit by a van whilst riding his bike in the Irwin Avenue area of the Co Londonderry town.

The ambulance service and Air Ambulance attended and Ollie was taken to hospital, but died from his injuries.

Ollie’s remains left his Limavady home at 12.15pm on Tuesday for a service at the local Christ Church at 1pm, where the child’s friends and family gathered.

The service was followed by his burial in Enagh cemetery immediately afterwards.

The funeral of five years old Ollie Simmons-Watt at Christ Church in Limavady. Picture Martin McKeown. 04.10.22

Ollie’s funeral order of service was Spider-Man themed, with a cartoon of his favourite superhero on the front of the leaflet, along with a photograph of Ollie in his own Spider-Man costume.

Floral tributes laid out alongside his coffin in the hearse read: “Wee bro” and “Son Ollie”.

A family notice read: “Ollie passed away as the result of a tragic accident, surrounded by his loving family.

“Much loved son of Stacie and Gareth. Adored brother of Freddie and Bella.

“Loving Grandson of Allen and Lorraine and David and Diane. Nephew of Robert (Hannah), Gemma, Mandy, Rachel and Owen and the late Kyle.

“Great Grandson of Daisy Willie, Freda and Raymond. Also loved by his dear Cousins, Great aunts and great uncles."

The funeral of five years old Ollie Simmons-Watt at Christ Church in Limavady. Picture Martin McKeown. 04.10.22

In an online post, Ollie’s granny Diane said: “Our beautiful Ollie bear… as a family we are all absolutely devastated at the loss of our wee star who was so full of love and joy and made everyone who knew him so happy just by being himself. I’ll never ever understand how life can be so cruel.”

Ollie attended Roe Valley Integrated Primary School in Limavady with his older twin siblings.

The principal, Julie McDonagh, said the entire school community is “deeply shocked and saddened” by the primary two pupil’s sudden passing.

"On behalf of my colleagues, governors and pupils I extend our deep and sincere sympathy and support to Ollie’s parents, his brother and sister, and extended family circle during this incredibly difficult time,” she continued.

"They are foremost in our thoughts and prayers. Ollie lived his life in school with great joy; a beautiful, happy, loving and charming little boy with the most beautiful smile and vibrant personality. Ollie loved sports and thrived on responsibility.

The funeral of five years old Ollie Simmons-Watt at Christ Church in Limavady. Picture Martin McKeown. 04.10.22

"Ollie will be remembered with great love. He will be greatly missed by his Roe Valley Integrated Primary School family, his many friends and all the Roe Valley Integrated Primary School team across the school."

He also partook in events with the Roe Valley Residents Association, who said they heard of his passing “with great sadness”.

"Ollie's smile was infectious and he was full of character. He kept everyone entertained at any activity he participated in, and he will be dearly missed by his friends, management, staff and volunteers at RVRA,” the association continued.

“We pass on our sympathies and condolences on to Ollie's mammy and daddy; his brother Freddie and sister Bella and the wider family circle at this very difficult time.”

The nearby Bovalley Community Centre added: “We had the privilege to work with wee Ollie and enjoy fun times together. We are just so heartbroken.”