Ollie Simmons-Watt: Tributes paid to ‘funniest little boy ever’ after tragic bike collision death in Limavady

A five-year-old boy who died in Co Londonderry on Thursday has been described as “the funniest little boy ever”.

Ollie Simmons-Watt is believed to have been on his bike when the single vehicle collision happened in Limavady.

The child was rushed to hospital following the incident, which happened at 3.40pm in the Irwin Avenue area.

A family friend described Ollie as “the funniest little boy ever” and said he “made everybody smile”.

Another friend added that he was a “beautiful wee boy”. She said “life is so cruel” and that she “can’t imagine the pain” Ollie’s family is in.

Ollie attended Roe Valley Integrated Primary School in Limavady with his older twin siblings.

He also partook in events with the Roe Valley Residents Association, who said they heard of his passing “with great sadness”.

"Ollie's smile was infectious and he was full of character. He kept everyone entertained at any activity he participated in, and he will be dearly missed by his friends, management, staff and volunteers at RVRA,” the association continued.

“We pass on our sympathies and condolences on to Ollie's mammy and daddy; his brother Freddie and sister Bella and the wider family circle at this very difficult time.”

The RVRA’s centre will also be open from 6pm on Friday evening for anyone needing support.

The nearby Bovalley Community Centre added: “We had the privilege to work with wee Ollie and enjoy fun times together. We are just so heartbroken.”

A funeral notice for the young child states: “Ollie passed away as the result of a tragic accident, surrounded by his loving family. Funeral arrangements are to follow.”

Sinn Féin Assembly member for the area, Caoimhe Archibald noted that the local community is in “shock and heartbroken at the tragic death”, while the SDLPs Cara Hunter added: “I can’t begin to imagine what his family are going through, but they have my deepest sympathies and I hope they will take some comfort from the outpouring of support at this awful time.

“Limavady is a very tight-knit area and people have been left shocked and reeling by this incident. I have no doubt that the local community will rally around the Simmons-Watt family in their hour of need and do all they can to help as they come to terms with this devastating loss,” added the East Derry MLA.

“I’d like to thank the emergency services, including our ambulance and air ambulance staff who responded to this incident and would urge anyone with any information about what happened to come forward to police as soon as possible to assist with their investigation.”

Police are still appealing for information regarding his death.

PSNI sergeant Amanda McIvor said: "It was reported shortly after 3.40pm [on Thursday] that a van had struck a child in the Irwin Avenue area.

"We believe at this time that Ollie was on his bike in the area at the time of the collision.

"Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Air Ambulance NI, and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment, but unfortunately died from his injuries.

"The road, which was closed for a time following the collision, has since re-opened.

"Our enquiries are continuing, and we are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 1235 of 29/09/22."